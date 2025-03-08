Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 9,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 22,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,447.03. This trade represents a 16.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $200,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,433.86. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Performance

SouthState Announces Dividend

Shares of SSB stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.68. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSB

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.