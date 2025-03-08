Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.87 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Fortinet by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.72.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $101.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.64. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,820.16. This represents a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,409. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

