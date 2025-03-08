Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

