Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML stock opened at $732.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $733.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $748.39. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

