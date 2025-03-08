Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 106,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $280.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.88. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.95 and a 12 month high of $300.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

