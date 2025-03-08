Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,379 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.45. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.08.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

