Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 901 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $1,459,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 471,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 51,075 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ADC stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.78 and a 52-week high of $78.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.22%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

