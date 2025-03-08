Davis Selected Advisers Sells 2,860 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,151,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 361,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,322,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $12,629,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Simon Property Group by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $170.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.25 and a 52-week high of $190.14. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

