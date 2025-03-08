Davis Selected Advisers Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $96,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,435,000 after purchasing an additional 710,311 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,217,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 447,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,768,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,587,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 185,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $179.75 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.68.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

View Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $235,098.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,331,082.31. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,788. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.