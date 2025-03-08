DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.07 and traded as low as $12.90. DENSO shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 180,372 shares trading hands.

DENSO Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). DENSO had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that DENSO Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.