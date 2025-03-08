Destination Wealth Management Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1,306.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $41.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $314.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.