Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Senior Officer Sells C$27,702.29 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 1,544 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$27,702.29.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.88. 11,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,847. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$15.15 and a 1 year high of C$23.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$292.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
D.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.50.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.