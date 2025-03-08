E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Cytokinetics by 38.9% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,212,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,040,000 after purchasing an additional 339,373 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,143,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,399,000 after purchasing an additional 167,501 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 616,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,208 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cytokinetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $43.43 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Andrew Callos sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $144,565.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,059.18. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 16,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $737,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,820,022.64. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,133 shares of company stock worth $1,755,790. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

