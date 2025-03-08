E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $614,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Stryker by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $379.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.15.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

