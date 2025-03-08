E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $488,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $529.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

