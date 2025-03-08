enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Shares Down 10.5% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2025

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EUGet Free Report) dropped 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.29. Approximately 163,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 353,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

enCore Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$313.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.85.

Insider Activity at enCore Energy

In other enCore Energy news, Director William Morris Sheriff acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$83,079.36. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About enCore Energy

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.