enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Shares Down 10.5% – Time to Sell?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) dropped 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.29. Approximately 163,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 353,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$313.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.85.

In other enCore Energy news, Director William Morris Sheriff acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$83,079.36. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

