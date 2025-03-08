enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Stock Price Down 10.5% – What’s Next?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.29. Approximately 169,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 353,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

enCore Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$313.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at enCore Energy

In other news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$49,392.00. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

