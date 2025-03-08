Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 252043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Endava in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 613.0% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,403 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Endava by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 245,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Endava by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its stake in Endava by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 931,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after purchasing an additional 247,418 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

