Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.53 and last traded at $33.03. Approximately 1,159,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,785,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

