Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,192 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,980,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,171,000 after purchasing an additional 123,741 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $44.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.