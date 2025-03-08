Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,064,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

