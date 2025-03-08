Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Acas LLC

Acas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

