Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in FedEx were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.58.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $253.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $242.92 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

