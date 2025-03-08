Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 68,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 769,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

GSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $744.02 million, a PE ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $367.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 114,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,726,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 94,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 234.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,484,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,507 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 3.8% in the third quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 137,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 60.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 369,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 139,002 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

