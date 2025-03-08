Financial Contrast: Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) and Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI)

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) and Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Taoping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Banzai International shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of Banzai International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Taoping has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banzai International has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping $42.64 million 0.11 -$700,000.00 N/A N/A Banzai International $4.31 million 1.60 -$14.41 million N/A N/A

This table compares Taoping and Banzai International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Taoping has higher revenue and earnings than Banzai International.

Profitability

This table compares Taoping and Banzai International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping N/A N/A N/A Banzai International -544.83% N/A -315.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Taoping and Banzai International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping 0 0 0 0 0.00 Banzai International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Banzai International has a consensus price target of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,583.76%. Given Banzai International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banzai International is more favorable than Taoping.

Summary

Banzai International beats Taoping on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taoping



Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments. The company offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflows between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new advertising projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. It also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with integrated solutions, such as information technology infrastructure, internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. In addition, the company offers cloud-application-terminal, IoT technology based digital advertising distribution network, and media resource sharing platform in the out-of-home advertising markets. Further, it operates Taoping Net, an advertising-resources trading service platform, which connect screen owners, advertisers, and consumers; and Taoping App that enable customers to distribute and manage ads from mobile terminals. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Banzai International



Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

