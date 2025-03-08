First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.85 and last traded at $71.30. Approximately 63,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 57,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.81.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,193,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 7,601.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 191,772 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,425,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 760,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after buying an additional 95,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $6,104,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.