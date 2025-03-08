Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani Sells 1,517 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,517 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $50,409.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,009. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -162.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at $811,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Five9 by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 384,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 48,981 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

