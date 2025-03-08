Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETHA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,847,000. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,077,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,649,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,308,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ETHA opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

