Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,942,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,369,000. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,800,000. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,737,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,255,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $113.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.42 and a 200-day moving average of $115.43. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $97.82 and a one year high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

