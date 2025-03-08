Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 134,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

