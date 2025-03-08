Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 88,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 77,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

BATS IYZ opened at $28.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $560.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

