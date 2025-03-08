Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.
Fuse Medical Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.
About Fuse Medical
Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; and full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications.
