General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Insider Purchases $16,250.00 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) insider Craig Anthony Grassi purchased 650 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $16,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. This trade represents a 185.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
General American Investors Price Performance
Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34.
General American Investors Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than General American Investors
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.