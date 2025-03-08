General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Insider Purchases $16,250.00 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) insider Craig Anthony Grassi purchased 650 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $16,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. This trade represents a 185.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

General American Investors Price Performance

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34.

General American Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

About General American Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 330,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after buying an additional 79,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Stories

