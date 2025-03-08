Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 165,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.