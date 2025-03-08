Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Stock Price Down 9.7% – What’s Next?

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 129,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 196,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Generation Mining Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.94, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Generation Mining Company Profile

Generation Mining is developing the Marathon Palladium-Copper project in Northwestern Ontario. The Company has completed a feasibility study which estimates 245,000 ounces of annual palladium-equivalent production over a 13-year mine life. Marathon is the largest undeveloped palladium project in North America.

