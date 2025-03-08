Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $0.99. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 1,715 shares.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

