Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $0.99. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 1,715 shares.
Greystone Logistics Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.
Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%.
About Greystone Logistics
Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greystone Logistics
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.