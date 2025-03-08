Group Gp Lp Column III Acquires 35,714,284 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 35,714,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $24,999,998.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,313,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,519,491.30. The trade was a 262.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNYA opened at $0.46 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TNYA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,345,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 204.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 226,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 35.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 294,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 77,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.