HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,508 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $31,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.67.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $330.11 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

