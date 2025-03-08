Head to Head Review: Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) vs. Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA)

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) and Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and Roma Green Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group -1.20% 4.43% 1.83% Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Information Services Group and Roma Green Finance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $255.99 million 0.63 $6.15 million ($0.07) -47.14 Roma Green Finance $8.00 million 0.98 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Roma Green Finance.

73.1% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Information Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Roma Green Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Information Services Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Roma Green Finance pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 42.6%. Information Services Group pays out -257.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Information Services Group and Roma Green Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 Roma Green Finance 0 0 0 0 0.00

Information Services Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Information Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Roma Green Finance.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Roma Green Finance on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX to automate the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management; ISG Generative AI; ISG Network Select to streamline and simplify how enterprises build their network solutions; HR technology and transformations; providers-as-a-business services; ISG Digital Engineering; ISG Research; and training-as-a-service. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Roma Green Finance Limited operates as a subsidiary of Top Elect Group Limited.

