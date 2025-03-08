Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,090,740 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 978,650 shares.The stock last traded at $18.83 and had previously closed at $19.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.38%.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 511.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 84,780 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 493,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 401,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 36,886 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

