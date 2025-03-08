HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Shares Up 3.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.96. 8,139,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

