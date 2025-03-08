HM Payson & Co. Purchases 638 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,687,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,645,000 after acquiring an additional 29,499 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 319,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,802,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $121.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.12 and a one year high of $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

