HM Payson & Co. Sells 6,181 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 4.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104,301 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Diageo by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after purchasing an additional 437,646 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $105.72 and a 1 year high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average of $124.40.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

