HM Payson & Co. Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,358,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,689,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,785,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,609,579.70. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,049,852.03. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,777 shares of company stock worth $17,657,316. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Walmart Stock Down 3.1 %

WMT stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $736.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

