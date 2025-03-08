Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a 183.3% increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Hongkong Land Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTC HKHGF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,127. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

