Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a 183.3% increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Hongkong Land Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTC HKHGF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,127. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $4.80.
About Hongkong Land
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hongkong Land
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.