ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ICF International stock on February 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

ICFI traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.65. 323,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,650. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.56. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $179.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 9.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Sidoti upgraded ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. D. Boral Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ICF International by 94.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ICF International in the third quarter valued at $852,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the third quarter valued at $6,579,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in ICF International in the third quarter valued at $734,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

