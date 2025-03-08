Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.16 and traded as low as $4.77. Ideal Power shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 41,904 shares changing hands.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPWR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ideal Power by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ideal Power by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ideal Power by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ideal Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 823,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 123,315 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

