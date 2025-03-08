Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. FMR LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,530,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,624,000 after buying an additional 459,466 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7,967.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,643,000 after buying an additional 275,606 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 688.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 130,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 114,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $26,487,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $24,283,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $250.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.68 and a 200 day moving average of $264.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

