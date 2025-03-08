Inceptionr LLC Sells 561 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Inceptionr LLC cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $499.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $536.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.04. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.89.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

