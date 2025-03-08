Inceptionr LLC Takes $587,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

